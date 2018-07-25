Man (34) rushed to hospital after shooting incident

A man has been rushed to hospital after a shooting incident this evening.

The incident happened at Shangan Green in Ballymun, Dublin at around 4.10pm.

A man (34) received an injury to his leg and was taken to the Mater Hospital.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Local TD Noel Rock has condemned the shooting, calling it "an all too regular occurence."

The Fine Gael TD said in a statement: “I was alarmed to learn of a shooting in Ballymun today in broad daylight.

“This is all too regular an occurrence and I have written again this evening to the local Superintendent and the Garda Commissioner requesting the urgent deployment of resources to this area.

“The Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan, recently visited Ballymun Garda Station with me and saw first-hand the good work being done, but also saw the challenges that are faced here.

“A shooting like this, in broad daylight, in a residential area like Shangan Green which is full of children, is something which would strike fear into the heart of any parent."

He added: “My thoughts are with the victim. I hope to see justice done here and those responsible for this put behind bars.”

Anyone with information to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 6664400.

