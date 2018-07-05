A man was rushed to hospital after sustaining a number of gunshot wounds overnight.

A man was rushed to hospital after sustaining a number of gunshot wounds overnight.

Man (34) rushed to hospital after being shot several times

Gardai are investigating a shooting incident in Drogheda, Co Louth late last night in which a man (34) was targeted at a halting site in the north of the town.

The incident happened just before midnight at a site on the Cement Road shortly after midnight.

He was brought by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and his condition is understood to be stable.

Nobody else was injured in the incident.

The scene is preserved for forensic and technical examination an incident room has been established at Drogheda Garda Station.

Speaking at Drogheda Garda Station, Superintendent Andrew Watters said: "We are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to contact us here at the incident room in Drogheda Station.

"We are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Cement Road or Mell area of Drogheda between 11.45pm and 12.30am last night to come forward."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041- 9874200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

More to follow...

Online Editors