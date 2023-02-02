| 9.1°C Dublin

Man (32) charged with the murder of Natalie McNally

A 32-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Natalie McNally in Co Armagh in December, PSNI said (Family handout/PA) Expand

John Besley

A 32-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Natalie McNally in Co Armagh in December, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.

The man was re-arrested on January 31 in the Lisburn area after being previously arrested on December 19.

