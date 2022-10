A man was treated for injuries in hospital this evening following an alleged assault in a laneway in south inner city Dublin.

Gardaí said the victim, a male in his 30s, was injured in the incident and has since been discharged from hospital.

Gardaí from Pearse Street were alerted shortly after 4.30pm following the alleged assault at Hogan Court, Wilson’s Place, off Grand Canal Street Lower.

The scene was preserved for a technical examination and enquiries are ongoing.