Man (30s) to appear in court in connection with armed robbery

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Ballincollig, Cork, on Saturday evening.

Gardaí arrested the man following the robbery which occurred at a business on Main Street, Ballincollig, last night at 7.15pm.

A lone male entered the business premises on Main Street, Ballincollig armed with a weapon and threatened the staff members. He left the scene in a taxi with a number of items of property, gardaí said.

In a follow up search of the area, Gardaí arrested one man (late 30's) and the property from the premises was located.

He was taken to Bridewell Garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged in relation to the incident and is due to appear tomorrow morning Monday 25 April at Cork City Court.

The investigation is ongoing.