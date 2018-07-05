Man (30s) stabbed in late-night attack in Dublin

A man is recovering in hospital today after being stabbed a number of times in an incident in Dublin City last night.

The victim is a local man in his 30s.

The incident happened at around 11pm at an apartment complex on Clanbrassil Street Lower in the south of the city.

Gardai sealed off the scene, as well as a long stretch of the footpath on St Vincent Street South across the road.

Some bloodstains could be seen on the footpath outside an apartment complex.

The victim is understood to have been stabbed a number of times but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

More to follow...

