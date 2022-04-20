A man aged in his 30s was shot in Dublin city centre last night and is in a stable condition in hospital.

Gardaí are investigating the shooting incident that occurred at approximately 11:50pm on April 19, at a residence in the Pimlico Cottages area of Dublin 8.

The victim, man in his 30s, was taken to St James's Hospital where his condition is currently described as stable.

“A vehicle was discovered partially burnt out at Old Church Way, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, at approximately 12.15am on Wednesday, April 20, 2022,” Gardaí said.

"This vehicle is currently being technically examined. The scene at Pimlico Cottages is also currently preserved for technical examination.

“An Incident Room has been established at Kevin Street Garda Station. No arrests have been made at this time.”

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the Pimlico Cottages/Ardee Street area between 11:30pm and midnight who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.