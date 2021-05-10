Man (30s) seriously injured, another held after Cork City stabbing

A man in his 30s has sustained serious injuries in a stabbing in Cork City this afternoon.

The victim is being treated in Cork University Hospital (CUH) for multiple injuries and his condition is described as serious but stable by Gardaí.

The man was attacked at 4pm near University College Cork on the junction of Magazine Road and Highfield Avenue.

A person has been arrested in connection with the assault and a knife has been recovered, Gardaí said.

“Following the search of a house in the Glasheen Road area of Cork, another man has been arrested, age currently unknown, and a knife has been recovered,” the force said.

The man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Cork City Garda Station.

Crime scenes are currently preserved at the site of the stabbing and at the house searched by Gardaí to allow for technical examinations to take place.

Investigations are ongoing.



