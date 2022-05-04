Man (30s) in hospital with serious burn injuries following incident in Dublin this evening

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information on this assault to contact investigating gardaí at Kilmainham Garda Station

A man in his 30s is in hospital with serious burn injuries after an incident in Dublin earlier today.

Gardaí were alerted to reports of a serious public order incident at 5.15pm this evening, involving a group of males at Thornton Heights, Dublin 8.

During the incident, a man in his 30s suffered serious burn injuries. He is currently receiving medical treatment at St James’s Hospital.

A garda spokesperson said a number of scenes are preserved for technical examination.

“An Garda Síochána are appealing for anyone with information on this assault to contact investigating gardaí at Kilmainham Garda Station on 01 666 9700,” they added.

“Gardaí are also appealing for any person who may have video recordings of the incident or any road users who were in the Thornton Heights area of Inchicore between 5pm to 6pm and who may have video footage (dash-cam or other form) to make this available to gardaí.”

Investigations are ongoing.