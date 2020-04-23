Man (30s) hospitalised after stabbing incident at house in Dublin

A man in his 30s is being treated in hospital after a stabbing incident in the East Wall area of Dublin overnight.

The incident happened at a house on Church Road at 10.45pm.

The victim was taken to the Mater Hospital with what is understood to be non life threatening injuries after being attacked with a knife.

Members of the garda armed support unit and public order unit who were on patrol in the area at the time responded to the incident.

A man, aged in his 50s and who is believed to be known to the victim, was arrested at the scene and taken to Store Street Garda Station.

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors