A man has been found dead in Ballyfermot, in Dublin, after suffering an apparent stab wound.

Gardaí this morning said they are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of the individual.

Shortly after 2.30am, gardaí and emergency services attended at a flat in Claddagh Court, Ballyfermot, where a man aged in his late 30s was found with an apparent stab wound.

He was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A woman aged in her late 40s has since been arrested and is detained under the Criminal Justice Act at Clondalkin Garda Station.

The body of the man remains at the scene which is preserved for forensic and technical examination. The Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist have been notified.

Investigations are ongoing and further updaters will follow.