A man in his 30s has been charged over the fatal assault of a woman in a Dublin apartment.

The Brazilian woman's body was discovered in her fifth-floor apartment in Charlestown on Thursday morning shortly after 6.30am.

Sources have said the young woman had suffered 'severe neck injuries' during the attack.

A Brazilian man - who is well-known to the victim - was arrested at the scene and a knife was also recovered by gardai.

He was held on suspicion of murder and taken to Finglas Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He was charged in the early hours of this morning and he is due to appear before Criminal Courts of Justice, today at 10.30am.

Following his arrest in connection with the murder, it has since emerged that the suspect had been detained by gardai just days earlier.

He was taken into garda custody under Section 12 of the Mental Health Act while behaving strangely on O’Connell Street in Dublin city centre. He was wearing only a pair of shorts at the time.

The man was taken to a garda station on the northside of Dublin city centre and a doctor was called.

After a medical assessment, it was deemed that the man was fit for release.

But within a couple of days of this release, he was arrested on suspicion of murdering the 32-year-old woman.

Cllr Mary Callaghan described the incident as "a shocking tragedy for the family and the community".

"I offer my sincere condolences to anyone affected," she said. "We need to allow gardai time to investigate and establish what happened."

Cllr Noeleen Reilly said it was an awful tragedy "to once more hear about a woman being killed in violent circumstances".

“My thoughts go to her and her family and friends," she added.