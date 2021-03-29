Man (30s) charged in relation to aggravated burglary in Limerick

A man was arrested in relation to an aggravated burglary which occurred in the early hours of yesterday.

At around 7am on Sunday morning, a man allegedly gained access to a house in Asketon, Co Limerick and threatened the resident of the property with a knife.

The occupant of the property thankfully did not require medical treatment.

A male in his mid-thirties was arrested a short distance away by gardaí in Askeaton.

He was taken to Henry Street Garda station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act of 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Limerick District Court this morning.

According to the Gardaí, the investigation remains ongoing.

Irish Independent