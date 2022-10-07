A MAN will appear before a Kerry court today after he was charged in connection with the brutal stabbing of Thomas 'Tommy' Dooley (43) at a Tralee funeral.

The man - who is in his 30s and is understood to be known to Mr Dooley - was arrested by gardai on Thursday and questioned at Tralee Garda Station.

He has now been charged and is due to appear before Kenmare District Court later.

A second man was also arrested in connection with the violent incidents at New Rath cemetery at Rathass in Tralee at lunchtime on Wednesday as around 80 people attended the funeral of a Kerry mother of five.

He can be held until later this evening.

Community leaders have pleaded for calm and called for no retaliation as gardai are set to launch a murder investigation into the brutal stabbing of Mr Dooley (43) just yards from a Kerry cemetery during the funeral ceremony.

Detectives now believe that Mr Dooley was the victim of a planned and targeted attack - and was stabbed after being ambushed by a group of men at the cemetery.

He suffered fatal stab injuries in front of horrified members of his family.

Councillor Donal O'Grady - a friend of the Dooley family in Killarney - appealed for calm amid rising tensions in Kerry over the brutal killing.

"I would be afraid of a further loss of life," he said.

"I am asking and pleading for everyone involved, whoever they are, stop and stop now. This is where we live and we don't want any more tragedies."

Gardai have increased patrols in both Killarney, where Mr Dooley lived, and in Tralee given concerns about possible follow-on attacks.

The brutal nature of the father's killing at the cemetery has shocked the entire Kerry community.

Details of Mr Dooley's funeral arrangements are expected to be confirmed next week - with gardai set to implement special security arrangements for it.

Detectives are set to launch a murder investigation after recovering a number of weapons including knives and bill-hooks.

It is understood Mr Dooley may have been stabbed by multiple weapons.

One source warned that the injuries involved were "not survivable."

Mr Dooley, who has an address in Killarney but had also lived in Cork, was apparently surrounded by a group of men following a disagreement and then confrontation shorty after 12 noon at New Rath, Rathass.

A melee then erupted.

He suffered stab injuries in what one Garda source described as a frenzied attack.

It is believed the incident occurred just minutes after the burial ceremony had concluded and the gathering was dispersing towards the Castleisland Road around noon.

The man's wife, Siobhan, was shocked to see him being attacked and desperately tried to go to his aid.

She suffered a serious stab injury as a result.

The alarm was raised and gardai raced to the scene with Mr Dooley discovered lying critically injured in a pool of blood on the ground.

Despite desperate efforts by paramedics to stabilise the man's condition, he died minutes later before he could be rushed to University Hospital Kerry (UHK).

The injured woman was rushed to nearby UHK where she was underwent emergency surgery.

The woman remains in a stable condition and gardai hope to speak with her about what she witnessed at Rathass within the next 48 hours.

Her injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Shocked mourners who witnessed the incident fled for their own safety.

The area where the suspected stabbing occurred has been sealed off pending an examination by forensic experts from the Garda Technical Bureau.

A Garda source said there is no indication the incident is linked to any ongoing feud between families.

One theory is that Mr Dooley may have been targeted because of a personal disagreement or a perceived insult.

Mr Dooley had acted as a peacemaker several months ago in a feud between several families.

He vowed - in a social media post - that the Dooley family wanted nothing to do with the feud and wanted to be left in peace.

However, he was the victim of an apparent threat and property attack several months ago.

Garda sources said it is unclear if that is in any way related to the Rathass incident.

One source said Mr Dooley was very highly respected within his community - and influential in settling disputes between families.

The fatal assault occurred in Tralee town just off the Castleisland Road and close to the UHK campus.

Gardai are examining extensive CCTV security camera footage from premises in the general Tralee area to determine movements to and from the area where the fatal assault is understood to have taken place.

A number of business premises are located directly opposite the cemetery - and detectives believe cameras may have captured specific vehicles fleeing the scene after the frenzied stabbing.

A full post mortem examination was conducted at UHK by State Pathologist Dr Sally Anne Collis.

Gardai have also conducted a number of follow-up searches both in the Kerry and Cork areas.

While a number of other individuals have been arrested, these are all in relation to unconnected outstanding matters.

Tralee Gardai urged anyone with information to contact them.

"An incident room has been established at Tralee Garda Station and a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed," a spokesperson said.

"Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward and for any person with camera footage to make it available to them."

Kerry scenes of crime officials are preserving the scene at Rathass with a large Garda presence in the area and at UHK.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station," a Garda spokesperson added.

The tragedy erupted just minutes after the funeral of mother of five, Bridget O'Brien of Killarney, who was originally from Rathass in Tralee.

Ms O'Brien is survived by her husband, Arthur, and five children, two sons and three daughters.

Her Requiem Mass had taken place at St John's Church in Tralee with her funeral cortege to Rathass featuring a horse-drawn carriage.

Mr Dooley and his family have travelled to Rathass to pay their respects to the O'Brien family.