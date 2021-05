A man has been charged in relation to the serious assault of a woman that occurred in Dublin last month.

He is due to appear before court 3 in the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30 this morning.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was assaulted between 4am and 5am on Dame Street, Dublin 2, on April 25.

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested and detained at Pearse Street Garda Station on May 18 and was later charged.