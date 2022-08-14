| 24.7°C Dublin

Man (30s) charged as gardaí seize cannabis worth nearly €400,000 in Co Galway

Cannabis seized in Co Galway

Paul Hyland

A man (30s) has been arrested and charged after gardaí seized a significant quantity of drugs during a raid in Co Galway.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí from Galway seized cannabis valued at €398,400 following a search of a house on Saturday afternoon, August 13.

"Gardaí obtained a Section 26 warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977 and carried out a search at a residential property in Annaghdown, Galway. During the course of the search, they seized cannabis plants and cannabis herb with an estimated combined street value of €398,400,” a garda spokesperson said.

“The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Galway Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996."

The man has since been charged and was due to appear before a special sitting of Galway District Court this morning Sunday, August 14, after 10am.

