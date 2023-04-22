| 8.8°C Dublin

Man (30s) arrested in connection with killing of Slovakian national in Newbridge last month

Eoghan Moloney

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the death of a Slovakian national in Newbridge in March.

Marcel Kusenda (47) died after he was the victim of an assault in the Piercetown area of Newbridge on Wednesday, March 8.

