Man (30s) arrested in connection with killing of Slovakian national in Newbridge last month

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the death of a Slovakian national in Newbridge in March.
Marcel Kusenda (47) died after he was the victim of an assault in the Piercetown area of Newbridge on Wednesday, March 8.
He died in Naas General Hospital two days after he was found critically injured in the front garden of a house.
Gardaí investigating the fatal assault arrested the male as part of the investigation on Friday and he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Co. Kildare.
Investigations into the fatal assault are ongoing.