A man in his 30s was arrested in Dublin City yesterday for holding a suspected firearm.

Gardaí became aware of the incident after a number of reports were made that a man was holding a suspected firearm on George’s Quay.

He was disarmed at the scene, arrested, and conveyed to Pearse Street garda station where he is currently detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.