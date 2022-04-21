Man (30s) arrested as Gardaí seize substantial quantities of drugs and cash in Bray, Co Wicklow

A man in his 30s was arrested after a raid in Bray, Co Wicklow yesterday evening in which Gardaí seized substantial quantities of drugs and cash.

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí attached to the DMR East Divisional Drugs Unit seized combined drugs valued at almost €40,000 and €36,450 in cash following an operation in Wicklow on Wednesday evening, April 20.

"Following a search of a premises in the Bray area, methamphetamine estimated to be worth €29,100 and cannabis valued at €10,000 was seized at the location,€37,450 in cash was also seized along with drug paraphernalia and a number of mobile phones,” ” gardaí said.

“The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.”

Gardaí have confirmed that a man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

Investigations ongoing.