Man (30s) arrested as gardai seize drugs worth over €20k in raid
GARDAI have seized over €20,000 worth of drugs following a raid targeting a drug trafficking gang in the east of the country.
Officers attached to the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit recovered approximately €22,000 worth of speed and drug paraphernalia after searching a property in Clare Street this afternoon.
A man in his 30s was also arrested as part of the planned operation and is currently being held at Roxboro garda station under drug trafficking legislation.
The arrested man is a Polish national and is believed to be linked to a drugs gang operating in the Limerick area.
The drugs unit was also assisted by uniformed gardai from Roxboro garda station during the operation.
The pre-planned operation is part of an ongoing initiative targeting drug trafficking gangs in the county.
As part of the raid gardai seized drug making paraphernalia used in the preparation and distribution of the drug.
Online Editors