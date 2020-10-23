Man (30's) arrested and charged for €85,000 of suspected methedrone in Kerry

A man has been arrested and charged in relation to the seizure of €85,000 of suspected methedrone in Tralee, Co. Kerry.

At around 8pm on October 22 as part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Co. Kerry, gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by the Tralee Community Policing Unit and the Listowel Detective Unit, executed a search warrant at a premises on Mary Street, Tralee.

During the course of the search gardaí discovered two containers with €85,000 of suspected methedrone hidden inside a wardrobe.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and was brought to Tralee Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Dingle District Court this morning at 11am.

Online Editors