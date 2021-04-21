| 9.2°C Dublin

Man (30s) arrested after man is robbed at knifepoint in Cork

The man was robbed at knifepoint in Cork City last night. Expand

The man was robbed at knifepoint in Cork City last night.

Eoghan Moloney

A man in his thirties has been arrested by gardaí after a man was robbed at knifepoint in Cork last night.

The incident occurred on Lower John Street in Cork City at 12:15am. 

The victim was walking home when he was approached by a man who had his face covered with a scarf.

The man, armed with what is believed to be a knife, threatened him and demanded he hand over some money. The assailant then left the scene with a small amount of cash.

The incident was reported to Gardaí and detectives from Watercourse Road began investigating.

Following a review of CCTV, a description of the suspect was circulated to Gardaí and a short time later Gardaí from the Armed Support Unit stopped a man, aged in his 30s, on Cattle Market Avenue.

He was arrested and brought to Mayfield Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

