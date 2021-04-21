Man (30s) arrested after man is robbed at knifepoint in Cork

A man in his thirties has been arrested by gardaí after a man was robbed at knifepoint in Cork last night.
The incident occurred on Lower John Street in Cork City at 12:15am.
The victim was walking home when he was approached by a man who had his face covered with a scarf.
The man, armed with what is believed to be a knife, threatened him and demanded he hand over some money. The assailant then left the scene with a small amount of cash.
The incident was reported to Gardaí and detectives from Watercourse Road began investigating.
Following a review of CCTV, a description of the suspect was circulated to Gardaí and a short time later Gardaí from the Armed Support Unit stopped a man, aged in his 30s, on Cattle Market Avenue.
He was arrested and brought to Mayfield Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
