Man (30s) arrested after man is robbed at knifepoint in Cork

A man in his thirties has been arrested by gardaí after a man was robbed at knifepoint in Cork last night.

The incident occurred on Lower John Street in Cork City at 12:15am.

The victim was walking home when he was approached by a man who had his face covered with a scarf.

The man, armed with what is believed to be a knife, threatened him and demanded he hand over some money. The assailant then left the scene with a small amount of cash.

The incident was reported to Gardaí and detectives from Watercourse Road began investigating.

Following a review of CCTV, a description of the suspect was circulated to Gardaí and a short time later Gardaí from the Armed Support Unit stopped a man, aged in his 30s, on Cattle Market Avenue.

He was arrested and brought to Mayfield Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Online Editors