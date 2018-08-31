A man has been arrested after gardai discovered €700,000 worth of heroin at a flat.

A man has been arrested after gardai discovered €700,000 worth of heroin at a flat.

Man (30s) arrested after €700k worth of heroin discovered at flat by gardai

Gardai from Kilmainham Garda Station searched a property at Tyrone Place in Inchicore, Dublin on Monday.

During the search they discovered around 5kg of heroin, worth €700,000.

An examination of the scene was later carried out by Garda Crime Scene Examiners and a follow up operation was conducted.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and brought to Kilmainham Garda Station.

He was detained there under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The man has recently been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Online Editors