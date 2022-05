A man was arrested after €140,000 worth of cocaine was seized from a vehicle in Limerick yesterday.

At around 8pm, gardaí conducted a search of a vehicle in Caherconlish, Co Limerick and found two kilos of suspected cocaine.

A man in his 30s was arrested as a result and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Henry Street Garda station.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.