Man (30) stabbed in late-night attack in Dublin

A man is recovering in hospital today after being stabbed a number of times in an incident in Dublin City last night.

The victim is a local man, aged 30.

The incident happened at around 10.40pm at an apartment complex on Clanbrassil Street Lower in the south of the city.

Some bloodstains could be seen on the footpath outside an apartment complex.

The victim sustained a number of stab wounds and he was treated by emergency personnel and then brought by ambulance to St James' Hospital.

He is understood to be in a stable condition.

A garda spokesman said it wasn't initially clear where the incident happened but a crime scene was later discovered and sealed off at nearby St Vincent Street, it is set to be examined by local scenes of crime personnel.

No arrests have yet been made and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kevin Street Garda Station (01) 6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

