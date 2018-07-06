A POLISH truck driver has been charged with the murder of a Slovakian father of two found with multiple head injuries at a popular Cork truck stop.

A POLISH truck driver has been charged with the murder of a Slovakian father of two found with multiple head injuries at a popular Cork truck stop.

Man (30) charged with murdering father-of-two found with multiple head injuries at popular truck stop

Marcin Skrzypezyk (30) appeared before Judge Brian Sheridan at Fermoy District Court charged with the murder of Ludovit Pasztor (40).

Skrzypezyk is charged with the murder of Mr Pasztor, an ethnic Hungarian but a Slovakian national, at a truck stop at Carrignagroghera, Fermoy, Co Cork on February 21 2017.

Sergeant Tony O'Flynn told the court that Skrzypezyk was arrested at Fermoy Garda Station at 11.05am and formally charged with the murder of the father of two.

After being cautioned and charged, Skrzypezyk made no reply.

The truck driver has an address in his native Poland and formerly at Sleaveen, Macroom, Co Cork.

He appeared in court wearing slacks and a light blue T shirt.

The defendant, who was assisted by a Polish interpreter, did not speak during the brief hearing.

Judge Sheridan granted free legal aid on the application of defence solicitor, Daithi O'Donnabhain.

Inspector Tony O'Sullivan said that, as a murder charge is involved, bail can only be dealt with by the High Court.

He applied for Skrzypezyk to be remanded in custody to appear again before Fermoy District Court on July 13.

The matter will eventually be referred to the Central Criminal Court.

Mr Pasztor's wife, Andrea, and his eldest daughter, Andrea (16), both attended the court proceedings.

The father of two died from multiple head injuries before he could be rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) after being found lying on the ground to the rear of the truck stop shortly before 11pm.

Mr Pasztor lived at Glencullen, Fermoy with his wife and two children.

Gardaí investigated whether the Slovakian national may have been struck by an iron bar.

The alleged incident occurred in darkness between two articulated trucks at a rest area in Fermoy - with another parked lorry blocking the coverage from CCTV security cameras.

Last year, North Cork Coroner Dr Michael Kennedy was told by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster she performed a post mortem examination on the

Slovakian national at Cork University Hospital (CUH) on February 22.

She ruled that the cause of death was traumatic brain injury due to blunt force trauma to the head in association with coronary heart disease.

Dr Kennedy then adjourned the inquest on the application of the Gardai.

Mr Pastor was born in Hungary but raised in Slovakia and travelled on a Slovakian passport.

He was also fluent in Polish.

Mr Pastor had been living in Fermoy for a number of years with his family and his father passed away just a few weeks before his death.

Mr Pastor celebrated his 40th birthday in Fermoy just last September.

He had been socialising in the north Cork town with his friend in the hours before the tragedy.

Online Editors