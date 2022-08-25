Man (27) arrested in connection with sim-swapping fraud of bank customers worth €200k

A man has been arrested by gardaí in Dublin in connection with a sophisticated sim-swapping fraud that has seen customers of an Irish commercial bank lose hundreds of thousands of euros.

The 27-year-old was arrested in Tallaght today by Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB).

Members of the GNECB have been conducting an investigation into sim-swapping, account takeover and money laundering.

A sim-swapping scam is when a fraudster contacts the phone provider of a potential victim after gaining information about the victim beforehand. They then trick the phone provider into switching the victim’s mobile phone number over to a sim in the fraudster’s phone.

This is then used to leverage vulnerabilities in two-factor authentication and they can gain access codes for bank accounts.

The arrest came after an extensive Garda investigation into fraudulent sim swap attacks targeting customers of an Irish commercial bank “which incurred losses of approximately €200,000 and for which a man has been charged and convicted. Gardaí at GNECB identified a supplier of SIM cards used to facilitate smishing/sim swap fraud,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“On the morning of Thursday, August 25, Gardaí from GNECB conducted a search at a residence in the Tallaght area of Dublin 24 where they arrested a man as part of this investigation”.

The man is currently being detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Investigations are ongoing.