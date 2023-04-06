Man (26) arrested by the PSNI in Northern Ireland in connection with the murder of a woman in Limerick

A young man was arrested by the PSNI in Northern Ireland on suspicion of the murder of a young Romanian woman in Limerick.

The 26-year-old man was arrested by officers from the PSNI's Serious Crime Branch on Thursday afternoon.

Gardaí said they were now liaising closely with their colleagues in Northern Ireland.

It is expected the man will be questioned in Northern Ireland before a decision is made on whether gardaí will seek a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) for the man.

"Detectives based at the garda incident room at Henry Street Garda Station remain in close contact with our colleagues in the Police Service of Northern Ireland at this time," a garda spokesperson said.

It is understood the man was detained amid an exchange of information between investigating Gardaí in Limerick and PSNI serious crime detectives including both forensic and CCTV data.

He was detained amid fears he may attempt to leave Northern Ireland for Europe.

Gardaí believe the suspected killer of a young Romanian woman was caught on CCTV security camera footage in Limerick city centre as he fled the scene of the crime.

Hundreds of hours of CCTV security camera footage are now being examined alongside dash-cam and mobile phone images in a bid to identify and locate the killer who launched a frenzied knife attack against the woman off the Dock Road on Tuesday.

Gardaí have an outline description of a young male spotted on the Dock Road and are now cross-referencing the description with CCTV footage from homes and commercial premises in the general area.

One garda source said several "potentially significant" CCTV clips have already been identified and are being studied.

Gardaí are now also trying to trace a number of vehicles seen on CCTV footage in the area.

A major line of inquiry is whether the woman was targeted because she had worked in the sex industry.

Theories being examined include that the woman was attacked following a row or that she may have been the target of a botched robbery.

Gardaí are awaiting exhaustive forensic tests to determine if the DNA of the attacker was successfully identified at the scene.

Door-to-door inquiries are also being conducted to determine if anyone had seen suspicious or unusual activity in the area in the 24 hours before the murder.

Detectives are now trying to locate a man who entered a local shop with a bandaged hand on Tuesday.

The man entered the shop, washed his hands and took a number of items before leaving on foot.

Several eyewitnesses said the man left the scene a short time later with his injured hand in a makeshift sling.

The woman’s body was discovered inside an apartment block on Dock Road, just off O’Curry Street, about 1.30pm on Tuesday.

Gardaí believe the victim was subjected to a fatal assault just minutes earlier.

Her body was discovered after two people in pyjamas ran from the apartment complex and asked a local businessman for help as they suspected there had been a stabbing in an apartment.

He immediately alerted gardaí and paramedics but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A full murder investigation was launched following a post mortem examination by State Pathologist, Dr Linda Mulligan, at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) on Wednesday.

While the results have not been released by gardaí for operational reasons, it confirmed that the woman died after being stabbed multiple times.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious in the busy area parallel to the River Shannon on Tuesday to contact them.

They have again appealed to anyone with camera footage from the Dock Road and O’Curry Street areas of Limerick city from 1pm to 2pm to contact Henry Street Garda Station on (061) 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

An incident room has been established at Henry Street Garda Station and a liaison officer has been appointed to assist the woman's family in Romania.

It is understood that her remains will be repatriated back to Romania once they are formally released back to her family.

The complex has a total of 16 apartments with a mix of Irish and international residents and includes both families and single people.

Sex Workers Alliance Ireland (SWAI) said they had predicted an increase in attacks against vulnerable women - and had warned such fatal incidents would occur.

"The laws surrounding sex work have made criminals of consenting adults and have done nothing to stem the rising tide of violence against women in Ireland," a spokesperson said.

"Those at the forefront of the fight against violence against women vocally support our misguided laws. They refuse to listen to sex workers when they say they want sex work to be decriminalised."

"When we hear of sex workers being murdered our immediate concern is the safety of the sex work community."

"Client criminalisation laws reduce the number of clients while doing nothing to address the economic need which drives people to do sex work in the first place.

"Despite the misguided promises of those who support the law, the client now has the upper hand in negotiation – he is the one at risk of criminal prosecution."

"To get the client’s money, a sex worker needs to make him feel safe and deprioritise their own safety."

"This may result in risk-taking behaviour like not using a condom, or taking on clients that a worker would normally turn down. The industry is pushed underground, away from services that can help a worker in an exploitative situation."