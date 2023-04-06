| 6.7°C Dublin

breaking Man (26) arrested by the PSNI in Northern Ireland in connection with the murder of a woman in Limerick

Ralph Riegel and Luke Byrne

A young man was arrested by the PSNI in Northern Ireland on suspicion of the murder of a young Romanian woman in Limerick.

The 26-year-old man was arrested by officers from the PSNI's Serious Crime Branch on Thursday afternoon.

