Man (24) charged in connection with €106,000 Dublin cannabis seizure

Andrew Phelan

A YOUNG man has been charged in connection with an estimated €106,000 cannabis seizure in north Dublin.

Shane Daly (24) appeared in court today on drugs charges following the haul in Finglas.

