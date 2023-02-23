Man (24) charged in connection with €106,000 Dublin cannabis seizure

A YOUNG man has been charged in connection with an estimated €106,000 cannabis seizure in north Dublin.

Shane Daly (24) appeared in court today on drugs charges following the haul in Finglas.

Judge Ciaran Liddy granted him bail at Blanchardstown District Court and adjourned the case for the directions of the DPP to be given.

Mr Daly, with an address at Hazelcroft Park, Finglas, is charged with simple possession of cannabis and having the drug with intent to sell or supply.

The offences, under Sections 3 and 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act are alleged to have happened at his home address yesterday, February 22.

Garda Stefan Kilroy said he arrested Mr Daly at Hazelcroft Park yesterday on suspicion of drugs offences and brought him to Finglas garda station, where he was detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act.

His detention time was extended and he was later released for the purpose of charge. Mr Daly made no reply to either count when they were put to him at 8.24pm and he was handed copies of the charge sheets.

Garda Kilroy did not object to bail subject to conditions. Judge Liddy granted cash bail at €500, with conditions that Mr Daly continues to live at his home address and signs on at Finglas garda station.

The garda said time was needed for DPP directions and a certificate of analysis of the drugs. Defence solicitor Lorraine Stephens said her client consented to whatever time was required.

Judge Liddy adjourned the case to a date in July and granted free legal aid following an application by Ms Stephens. The accused has not yet entered pleas to the charges and was not required to address the court.