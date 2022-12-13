The scene at Kilbride, Co Meath where Mahamud Ilyas' remains were discovered (Pic Collins)

A man (22) whose remains were found wrapped in carpet on farmland in Meath on Saturday may have been beaten to death with a hammer in an apartment, gardaí believe

A number of searches were carried out today in the Blanchardstown area by officers investigating the murder of Mahamud Ilyas, including the location where it is suspected the young man was fatally attacked on Friday.

A man in his 50s is being questioned this evening at Blanchardstown Garda Station after his arrest earlier today.

It is understood that he was known to Mr Ilyas, whose cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, according to senior sources.

It can be revealed that an apartment in the Verdemont area of the Dublin 15, is of particular interest in the murder investigation.

It is understood that the victim was beaten to death at this location before his body was dumped in a field at Belgree Lane, Kilbride, Co Meath.

One line of inquiry in the garda investigation, is that the murder is drugs-related, even though the victim was not known for his involvement in organised crime.

“A man in his 50s has been arrested by gardaí investigating the murder of Mahamud Ilyas,” a garda spokesman said this evening

“The man was arrested earlier today, Tuesday 13th December 2022, in the Dublin 15 area and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

“A domestic residence, also in the Dublin 15 area, been declared a crime scene and sealed off for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau,” he added.

The investigation is being led by Ashbourne gardaí, who were alerted to the murder on Saturday afternoon after Mr Ilyas’ body was discovered by a dog walker who then alerted a local farmer.

After a post-mortem examination on Sunday, his body was formally identified and his relatives were informed of his tragic death.

Gardaí have made a public appeal for information in the case.

A garda spokeswoman said: "Investigating gardaí are appealing for information.

"They are particularly appealing to any persons who may have seen or spoken with Mahamud between Friday 9th December, 2022 after 10am to Saturday afternoon 10th December, 2022.

"Any persons with any information on the movements of Mahamud are asked to contact the investigating team.

"Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone who travelled along Belgree Lane, Kilbride on Friday 9th or Saturday 10th of December, to come forward. Motorists with dashcam footage from this location are asked to make it available to gardaí.”