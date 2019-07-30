A man has been arrested in Northern-Ireland over indecent images and sexual communication with a child.

Man (21) arrested over indecent images and sexual communication with a child

The 21-year-old was detained by detectives from the PSNI's public protection branch on Tuesday morning.

He is being questioned at Lurgan police station in Carigavon, Co Armagh, on suspicion of offences relating to possessing, making and distributing indecent images, sexual communication with a child, intimidation to commit an act and sexual activity with a child.

A number of items were also seized for further examination.

PA Media