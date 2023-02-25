| 7.2°C Dublin

Man (20s) to appear in court charged with stabbing of teen in Swords

The scene at Forest Court, off Brookdale Avenue, remains sealed off by gardai this afternoon. Photo: Conor Feehan

Eoghan Moloney

A man in his early 20s has been charged in connection with a serious stabbing incident that left a teen in hospital fighting for his life.

Gardaí have charged the man in relation to the serious assault that occurred on Brookdale Avenue, Swords on Thursday evening.

