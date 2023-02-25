Man (20s) to appear in court charged with stabbing of teen in Swords

A man in his early 20s has been charged in connection with a serious stabbing incident that left a teen in hospital fighting for his life.
Gardaí have charged the man in relation to the serious assault that occurred on Brookdale Avenue, Swords on Thursday evening.
He is due to appear before a special sitting of Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon at 4.30p.m.
A 19-year -ld man remains gravely ill in hospital after the stabbing incident. It’s reported he was attacked in a car and stabbed on Brookdale Avenue and managed to drive a short distance before getting out and collapsing to the ground.
The scene at Forest Court, off Brookdale Avenue, remained sealed off by gardaí on Friday.
An initial technical examination by members of the garda technical bureau has taken place and the car the victim was attacked in has been removed for further analysis.
Gardaí will also be carrying out house-to-house enquiries in the area.
The victim was taken to Beaumont Hospital where gardai say he remains in a critical condition.