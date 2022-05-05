| 9.5°C Dublin

latest Man (20s) to appear in court charged in connection with fatal assault of man in Kilkenny

The scene of the assault on Hebron Road. Photo: Dylan Vaughan. Expand

Close

The scene of the assault on Hebron Road. Photo: Dylan Vaughan.

The scene of the assault on Hebron Road. Photo: Dylan Vaughan.

The scene of the assault on Hebron Road. Photo: Dylan Vaughan.

Eoghan Moloney

A man will appear in court this morning charged in connection with the fatal assault of a man in Kilkenny on Tuesday.

The man in his 20s will appear before a sitting of Carlow District Court at 10.30am in relation to the assault which took place on Hebron Road, Kilkenny, on Tuesday afternoon.

A man in his 40s was discovered at the scene with serious injuries by emergency services and was rushed to St Luke’s General Hospital where he passed away.

Read More

A male in his 20s was arrested at the scene by Gardaí and was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Kilkenny Garda Station and has since been charged.

A technical examination of the scene was carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau and Gardaí were appealing for anyone who may have information to contact them.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Read More

Most Watched

Privacy