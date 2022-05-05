A man will appear in court this morning charged in connection with the fatal assault of a man in Kilkenny on Tuesday.

The man in his 20s will appear before a sitting of Carlow District Court at 10.30am in relation to the assault which took place on Hebron Road, Kilkenny, on Tuesday afternoon.

A man in his 40s was discovered at the scene with serious injuries by emergency services and was rushed to St Luke’s General Hospital where he passed away.

A male in his 20s was arrested at the scene by Gardaí and was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Kilkenny Garda Station and has since been charged.

A technical examination of the scene was carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau and Gardaí were appealing for anyone who may have information to contact them.