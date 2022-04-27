A man was rushed to hospital after he was “seriously assaulted” in Co. Waterford this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident in the Summerhill area of Tramore shortly after 11am.

A man in his mid 20s was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford, where his condition is understood to be stable.

A man in his 50s was arrested in connection with the incident and is currently detained for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tramore Garda Station.

The scene is preserved for forensic examination and local traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses following a serious assault incident in Tramore on Wednesday 27 April, 2022.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to those with video footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tramore Garda Station (051) 391 620 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.