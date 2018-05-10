A man was shot in Dublin's city centre tonight, gardai have confirmed.

Man (20s) injured in shooting near Vicar Street venue in Dublin's city centre

The man (20s) was shot in the leg at a location known locally as the Horse Yard which is adjacent to Thomas St, near Vicar St in Dublin 8 at around 9.10pm.

His injures are described as non-life threatening. The scene of the shooting has been preserved for technical examination.

No arrests have yet been made and investigations are ongoing. Local residents living just metres away from where the shooting took place expressed their shock at the violent attack.

"I was in my sitting room watching television when I heard the shot," said one woman. "There was just one bang, but I knew what it was straight away.

"The guards were here in minutes and there were crowds all around the area wondering what happened." An elderly man, who has been living in the vicinity for 30 years, told Independent.ie that he hopes this gun attack doesn’t give a bad name to the Thomas Street area.

"Shootings don’t happen around here anymore," he said.

"This is a lovely place to come from to be honest and the locals who live here are the nicest people you'd ever meet."

Online Editors