Man (20s) in critical condition after being shot in stomach

A man is in a critical but stable condition in hospital after being shot in Belfast.

Police were called to the New Lodge area on Saturday morning at around 1.30am after a report of a shot being fired.

When they arrived they found the victim aged in his 20s lying on the road and bleeding from his abdomen. He also suffered injuries to his face.

Detective Sergeant Corrigan added: “When we arrived at the scene, we found that a man in his 20s had sustained a gun-shot wound to the abdomen and had facial injuries. He was treated at the scene by the ambulance service and transferred to hospital.

“We are currently working to establish the exact circumstances of this incident and would appeal to anyone who was in this area, around 1.30am and saw what happened, to get in touch with us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 94 of 15/9/18.

Belfast Telegraph