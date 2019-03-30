A MAN has died following a suspected stabbing incident at a house in west Dublin.

Man (20s) dies after suspected stabbing incident at house in west Dublin

Gardai were called to a house at Castlecurragh Heath in Mulhuddart shortly after 6pm this evening, where a man, aged in his 20s, was found with apparent stab wounds.

He was treated at the scene by emergency workers but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardai later arrested a man (20s) in connection with the incident.

He is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Finglas Garda Station.

The body of the deceased man remains at the scene and the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station 01-6669000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

