Man (20s) dies after second Dublin shooting in 24 hours

A man in his 20s has died following a second gun murder in the capital in less than 24 hours.

A man in his 20s has died following a second gun murder in the capital in less than 24 hours.

The latest victim was shot dead near a children’s national school in the Darndale area of Dublin shortly before 4pm this afternoon.

A large number of garda units including heavily armed officers rushed to the scene and a garda helicopter was also deployed.

This afternoon’s gun killing follows the murder of Sean Little (22) in Balbriggan last night.

It's understood that gardai are probing if there is a connection between both shootings

The victim of this today’s shooting is understood to be from the local area and gardai are probing a motive for the gun attack.

Several garda units are at the scene and senior investigators have also attended the scene.

The victim's body remains at the scene.

Gardai at the scene of a fatal gun attack in the grounds of the Church of Our Lady Immaculate, Darndale this evening...Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Plain clothed officers have also been inspecting an area beside the school yard.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are at the scene of shooting incident that occurred at approximately 4pm on 22/5/19, in the Marigold Road area Darndale.”

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has appealed for anyone with information on the recent shootings to come forward.

"I utterly condemn any violent loss of life and I am extremely concerned about the three shooting incidents that took place in Balbriggan, Mulhuddart and Darndale in the past 24 hours," Mr Flanagan said.

"An Garda Síochána are now conducting full enquiries into the circumstances surrounding these incidents and I would appeal to anyone who has information which could help to please come forward to them as soon as possible," he added.

Fianna Fáil justice spokesman Jim O'Callaghan said the spate of shootings highlight how brazen the perpetrators have become.

“The prevalence of gun related violence has continued to intensify, and it is essential that all possible resources are provided to protect the public," he said.

"This afternoon’s shooting took place near a national school and both staff and pupils are likely to have only made their way home in the hour or so before hand. That is a terrifying precedent.

“To witness a shooting or hear about one occurring is not normal. We can never accept gun crime as an aspect of everyday life. No child or young person growing up in any community should be led to believe that firing a gun is reasonable," he added.

Online Editors