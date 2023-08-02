Man (20s) charged in connection with trafficking €700,000 of cannabis on flight from Canada

The cannabis seized by Revenue officers in Dublin on Tuesday. Photo: Revenue.

A man in his 20s will appear before the courts this morning charged in connection with the seizure of cannabis worth more than €700,000 at Dublin Airport.

Around 35 kg of herbal cannabis was found by Revenue officers at the airport on Tuesday, August 1, with the assistance of detector dog Enzo.

The seizure, which took place yesterday came about as a result of risk profiling.

The illicit drugs were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched the baggage of a passenger who’d disembarked a flight from Toronto, Canada.

A man in his 20s was arrested and taken to a Dublin garda station, where he’s currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He has since been charged and is scheduled to appear at Court 2 of the CCJ this morning, Wednesday.

Gardaí said the seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.