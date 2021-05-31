Man (20s) arrested after aggravated burglary in Dublin restaurant

A man has been arrested following an aggravated burglary of a restaurant in Swords, Co Dublin, yesterday.

At 12pm yesterday, May 30, a man entered a restaurant in Applewood, Swords, and threatened staff members with a weapon before fleeing the scene with a sum of cash.

A man, aged in his 20s, was then arrested by gardaí after being located at a nearby premises.

He was taken to Swords Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The stolen cash was recovered and a file will be prepared for the DPP in relation to this matter, a garda spokesperson said.