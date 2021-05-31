| 16.1°C Dublin

Man (20s) arrested after aggravated burglary in Dublin restaurant

Ciara O'Loughlin

A man has been arrested following an aggravated burglary of a restaurant in Swords, Co Dublin, yesterday. 

At 12pm yesterday, May 30, a man entered a restaurant in Applewood, Swords, and threatened staff members with a weapon before fleeing the scene with a sum of cash.

A man, aged in his 20s, was then arrested by gardaí after being located at a nearby premises. 

He was taken to Swords Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The stolen cash was recovered and a file will be prepared for the DPP in relation to this matter, a garda spokesperson said.

