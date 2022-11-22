| 4.9°C Dublin

latest Man (20s) arrested after Tipperary hit and run in which man in 60s died

Eoghan Moloney

A man in his 20s has been arrested by Gardaí in connection with a fatal hit and run that happened in Co Tipperary early on Monday morning.

The hit and run occurred on the R433 at Clonmore, Co Tipperary, at around 1am.

A man in his 60s was found dead at the scene by gardaí.

Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to the fatal hit and run and he is currently detained at Thurles Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area on Monday morning between 1am and 1:20am and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

