| 10.4°C Dublin

Close

Man (20s) arrested after gardaí seize cocaine and cannabis worth €240k in Dublin

Drug paraphernalia was also seized including a digital weighing scales, tick list and cash

Some of the drugs seized by gardai Expand

Close

Some of the drugs seized by gardai

Some of the drugs seized by gardai

Some of the drugs seized by gardai

Neil Fetherstonhaugh

A man in his 20s has been arrested after drugs worth €240,000 were seized in a raid on a house in Dublin 4 yesterday.

During the search in Ringsend, gardaí seized a large quantity of suspected cocaine, and a small amount of cannabis herb with a combined value of approximately €240,000.

Most Watched

Privacy