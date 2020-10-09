Man (20s) arrested after gardai seize €38,500 worth of drugs in Dublin

A man has been arrested after gardai seized approximately €38,500 worth of drugs

A man has been arrested after gardai seized approximately €38,500 worth of drugs following a search of an apartment Dublin.

The planned search was carried out by gardai in Store Street on Thursday.

Cash, cocaine, MDMA powder, ecstasy tablets, cannabis and LSD were seized from the apartment in Eastwall, Dublin 3.

The value of controlled drugs seized was approximately €38,500 - all drugs seized are subject to analysis.

A man, aged in his early 20s, was arrested and is currently detained under Section 2, Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors