Man (20s) arrested after cocaine worth €90k seized in Galway

The drugs were seized during the search of a car in Tuam on Wednesday evening (Photo: An Garda Siochana) Expand

The drugs were seized during the search of a car in Tuam on Wednesday evening (Photo: An Garda Siochana)

Eoghan Moloney

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s after they seized cocaine worth €90,000 following the search of a car in County Galway on Wednesday evening.

Gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit stopped and searched the car on the outskirts of Tuam at approximately 7pm yesterday evening.

During the course of the search, a quantity of cocaine with an estimated value of €90,000 was discovered and seized.

A man in his early 20s was arrested and detained at North Western Regional Garda Headquarters in Galway.

He has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

An investigation is ongoing.

