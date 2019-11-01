Man (20s) arrested after a hit and run that left young woman with serious leg injury

GARDAÍ have arrested a young man and seized a car following a Cork hit and run that left a 23 year old woman with a serious leg injury.

A man in his early 20s was arrested at an address in Cork and his car was seized in relation to a hit and run incident on the Magazine Road last Saturday.

The young man is being detained at the Bridewell Garda Station and can be questioned for up to 12 hours.

His arrest followed a public appeal for information about the hit-and-run incident on October 26.

The woman (23) was injured when she was struck by a car as she walked home along the Magazine Road about 1km from Cork city centre at 3.15am on Saturday.

The vehicle involved - a dark-coloured Volkswagen Polo - failed to remain at the scene.

Locals went to the aid of the woman and both gardaí and paramedics attended the scene.

The woman was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

She was treated for a serious leg injury which is understood to involve a complex ankle fracture.

The Volkswagen was travelling from the Bandon Road onto Magazine Road when the collision occurred.

Gardaí said the car may have slight damage to the front and rear of the vehicle.

The driver of the car has been urged to contact gardaí.

CCTV security camera footage caught the vehicle and gardaí said they were confident of tracing the vehicle and its owner.

Gardaí also appealed to witnesses, those with video or dashcam footage or anyone information to contact them on (021) 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Officers believe people in the area must have seen the darked coloured Volkswagen Polo as Cork was extremely busy at the time with jazz festival revellers.

