Man (20) charged over death of Limerick student Niall O’Brien in Greece and released on €8,000 bail

A 20-year-old Irish man has been charged with causing the death of a Limerick student in Greece last Monday.

The accused, whose name has not been released by police, was charged with “causing a deadly injury” to Niall O’Brien (22) in the town of Chora, on the Greek island of Ios, on August 30.

A police spokeswoman said the accused was remanded on an €8,000 bail bond ahead of his trial, which will take place in Greece at a later date.

A bail “restriction” was placed on the accused, that he must sign on monthly, until his trial, at the nearest Greek consulate to his place of residence.

The accused and other witnesses were to appear before a public prosecutor on the Cyclade island of Naxos today to provide testimonies.

The prosecutor charged the accused man with one count of causing deadly injury to Mr O’Brien, a native of Castletroy, Co Limerick.

The bail restriction was ordered by the Naxos judicial investigator, explained the police spokeswoman.

It’s understood the €8,000 bail money was lodged with the prosecutor’s office on Naxos this morning.

“The defendant is accused of causing the deadly injury to the other man. He is free but he has been placed on restrictive measures, that he must declare his presence every month to the Greek consulate at his place of residence,” the police spokeswoman said.

“He gave €8,000 as a guarantee, and there will be a trial at a later stage,” she added.

Mr O’Brien was one of a group of 20 who were holidaying on Ios ahead of starting their fourth year studies in financial mathematics at the University of Limerick when he became involved in an altercation with another man in the early hours of Monday.

Police said the defendant is accused of striking Mr O’Brien who then fell out out onto a roadway and died having sustained an injury to his head.

A post mortem was to be conducted on the body, however the autopsy report were not released.

Police were initially alerted after Mr O’Brien was pronounced dead at a local health centre on Monday morning.

They went to the scene of the alleged assault and arrested the accused, who was not known to Mr O’Brien.

Mr O’Brien’s family, some of whom have travelled to Greece in recent days, were liaising with The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust to arrange to fly his remains home for burial.

An informed source said they were hopeful the body could be be repatriated home over the weekend ahead of a funeral some time next week.

Mr O’Brien was a talented sportsman, and had played with various clubs including Broadford GAA in south east Clare; Aisling Annacotty AFC in Limerick; and Casteltroy Golf Club.

He was due to start a part-time bar job at the Limerick golf club next week.

A tribute released by the club read: “The Trustees, Board of Management, Members and Staff of Castletroy Golf Club Limerick wish to extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of our Young Adult member Niall O’Brien, whose tragic death occurred last Monday morning while on holidays in Greece.”

“Niall joined Castletroy Golf Club in 2011 as a Junior Member and went on to represent the club in various team competitions throughout the years. He was part of the Irish Junior Foursomes team in 2016, holing the winning birdie putt on the first play-off hole to win the Munster title.”

“Niall was a very popular and well-liked member of the club who was due to commence work in the club bar next week after he returned from his trip to Greece. We are devastated that Niall will no longer be able to join us, and we have no doubt that he would have been a wonderful addition to our team, like his brothers before him.”

“The O’Brien family have been loyal members of Castletroy Golf Club for many years with his father Mike, brothers Cian, Eoin, and Alan all current members and his mother Anne and grandad Basil Boyce both past members of the club.”

“There are many wonderful memories of Niall on the course which we know his family and friends will cherish forever. Niall and his family have many friends at Castletroy Golf Club and the tragedy of his untimely death has deeply affected all of us.”

“He will be sorely missed by all, and we will remember him always. Our thoughts and prayers are with Niall’s family and friends at this truly sad time. May his gentle soul Rest in Peace. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h'anam dílis.”

Mr O’Brien is survived by his parents Ann and Mike, and brothers Cian, Eoin and Alan.