| 4.9°C Dublin

Man (20) arrested after gun was fired in South Dublin

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Ciara O'Loughlin

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after a gun was fired in Tallaght, Dublin, on October 30.

The firearm was discharged at a home in Tallaght at around 10pm last Saturday. 

Nobody was injured from the shot and gardaí obtained two search warrants for two properties in Tallaght. 

The search operation took place this afternoon and a loaded gun was seized. 

A 20-year-old man was arrested at the scene under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939 and is currently detained at Tallaght Garda station.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy