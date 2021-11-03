Man (20) arrested after gun was fired in South Dublin

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after a gun was fired in Tallaght, Dublin, on October 30.

The firearm was discharged at a home in Tallaght at around 10pm last Saturday.

Nobody was injured from the shot and gardaí obtained two search warrants for two properties in Tallaght.

The search operation took place this afternoon and a loaded gun was seized.

A 20-year-old man was arrested at the scene under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939 and is currently detained at Tallaght Garda station.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.