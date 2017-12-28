News Crime

Friday 29 December 2017

Man (19) charged with murdering nurse on Christmas Day

Jayne Toal Reat and Charlotte Reat
Jayne Toal Reat and Charlotte Reat

Deborah McAleese

A 19-year-old man has been charged with the Christmas Day murder of a nurse at a house in Lisburn, County Antrim.

Jayne Toal Reat, a 43-year-old nurse at Craigavon Area Hospital, died after an incident at a house in Mornington on December 25.

The man also faces two counts of attempted murder after another woman and a man were injured in the same incident.

The PSNI said he is due to appear before Craigavon Court on Friday December 29.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Related Content

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News