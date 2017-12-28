Man (19) charged with murdering nurse on Christmas Day
A 19-year-old man has been charged with the Christmas Day murder of a nurse at a house in Lisburn, County Antrim.
Jayne Toal Reat, a 43-year-old nurse at Craigavon Area Hospital, died after an incident at a house in Mornington on December 25.
The man also faces two counts of attempted murder after another woman and a man were injured in the same incident.
The PSNI said he is due to appear before Craigavon Court on Friday December 29.
Press Association
