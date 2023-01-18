| 1.1°C Dublin

Man (18) charged with driving offences linked to theft of car belonging to G4S security worker

The security worker was fitting an electronic ankle tag like the one pictured Expand

The security worker was fitting an electronic ankle tag like the one pictured

Niamh Campbell

An 18-year-old man in west Belfast has been charged on suspicion of driving offences linked to the theft of a car believed to belong to a G4S security worker.

The PSNI said the man was charged with robbery, three counts of aggravated vehicle taking, driving whilst disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

