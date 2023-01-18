Man (18) charged with driving offences linked to theft of car belonging to G4S security worker

An 18-year-old man in west Belfast has been charged on suspicion of driving offences linked to the theft of a car believed to belong to a G4S security worker.

The PSNI said the man was charged with robbery, three counts of aggravated vehicle taking, driving whilst disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Wednesday .

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The Belfast Telegraph understands that the G4S employee was in the Dunmurry area in the early hours of yesterday morning to fit an electronic monitoring tag.

Electronic tagging was introduced in Northern Ireland in 2009 and is used to ensure that people stay at the place where the court has directed they remain at night.

Usually attached around an individual’s ankle, the tags can be imposed as part of bail conditions, early release terms, a probation order or as part of penalties for juvenile offenders.

It is understood that the worker in question was fitting the tag on an individual in a house whilst the car was stolen.

It has since been returned.

G4S offers a range of other services, including the supply of security personnel, response units and secure prisoner transportation.

The private security firm is most well-known for transporting large amounts of money from businesses to banks.

The company has operated the electronic tagging system since its introduction in Northern Ireland 14 years ago, and they have been contacted for comment regarding the incident.

G4S did not respond to requests for comment.